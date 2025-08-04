Trident Gum Makes a Special Summer Delivery

It's knot the same old thing

August 4, 2025

In the spot below, a strange scenario unfolds for Trident Gum, as some random guy in a boring warehouse slaps a shipping label on his forehead, contorts himself into a small package and jets off in a cargo hold to Hawaii.

The plusses of such travel include avoiding obnoxious tourists in crowded terminals. The minuses, one imagines, would be cramping and broken thighbones. But airports so trash, it’s probably worth it.

As for the “TriDifferent” theme, well … TriHarder, maybe? Kidding, of course. Dad humor can be downright sticky. And the images of pretzel-boy—realistic yet fake-y at the same time—hold a certain twisted charm.

The brand views this as “a big, ownable platform that captures Gen Z’s innate desire to explore and try new things,” says Owen Lee, CCO at FCB London, which helped develop the campaign. The work, he says, invites folks “to try something new and embrace life’s unexpected moments.” (And chew gum at the same time!)

FCB Chicago contributed to the effort, with Gustav Sundström directing through MindsEye.