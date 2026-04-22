These Public AI Voice-Bots Will Help You With Recipes

Look what they're cooking up in Finland

by David Gianatasio April 22, 2026 8:00 am 1 min read Share:

In our brave new world, you’ll need a good dinner. So, K-Supermarket in Finland launched digital billboards that let passersby chat with bots for recipe tips.

Developed by United Imaginations, this marks perhaps the first broad public deployment of open-space real-time voice AI.

“We want to make everyday cooking easier in all kinds of ways and now we’re piloting a completely new kind of assistant to help with that,” says K-S marketing director Milla Milla Sorsakivi.

The goal, she says, is to boost the brand by offering “tangible value in people’s daily lives.”

Indeed, DOOH on streets and in stores is nothing new. The twist here is the interactivity, positioning K-Supermarket as a helpful friend available for a conversation, not just dispensing a splashy sales pitch.

The mall-based initiative rolls out this week in Helsinki, Lappeenranta and Tampere.

CREDITS

Client: K-Supermarket

Milla Sorsakivi, Chief Marketing Officer

Sanna Helsto, Marketing Director

Creative Team: United Imaginations

Creative Director: Jaakko Hovi

Senior Creative: Nelli Immonen

Creative: Iikko Kuusela

Copywriter: Nelli Pätäri

Designer: Sari Sälemaa

Senior Comms Director: Vilja Vehkaoja

Project Manager: Julia Jämsen

Chief Creative Officer: Jyrki Poutanen

Client director: Ella Komulainen

Tech Team:

Peter Green, Client Director, Sipuli Group

Sampo Pihlaja, Head of Digital, Inuits