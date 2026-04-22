These Public AI Voice-Bots Will Help You With Recipes
Look what they're cooking up in Finland
In our brave new world, you’ll need a good dinner. So, K-Supermarket in Finland launched digital billboards that let passersby chat with bots for recipe tips.
Developed by United Imaginations, this marks perhaps the first broad public deployment of open-space real-time voice AI.
“We want to make everyday cooking easier in all kinds of ways and now we’re piloting a completely new kind of assistant to help with that,” says K-S marketing director Milla Milla Sorsakivi.
The goal, she says, is to boost the brand by offering “tangible value in people’s daily lives.”
Indeed, DOOH on streets and in stores is nothing new. The twist here is the interactivity, positioning K-Supermarket as a helpful friend available for a conversation, not just dispensing a splashy sales pitch.
The mall-based initiative rolls out this week in Helsinki, Lappeenranta and Tampere.
CREDITS
Client: K-Supermarket
Milla Sorsakivi, Chief Marketing Officer
Sanna Helsto, Marketing Director
Creative Team: United Imaginations
Creative Director: Jaakko Hovi
Senior Creative: Nelli Immonen
Creative: Iikko Kuusela
Copywriter: Nelli Pätäri
Designer: Sari Sälemaa
Senior Comms Director: Vilja Vehkaoja
Project Manager: Julia Jämsen
Chief Creative Officer: Jyrki Poutanen
Client director: Ella Komulainen
Tech Team:
Peter Green, Client Director, Sipuli Group
Sampo Pihlaja, Head of Digital, Inuits