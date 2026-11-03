Can Lego Make Diwali More Playful This Year?

The toymaker plus Cadbury, Milton and others celebrate India's festival of lights

by Ads of the World November 3, 2026 8:00 am 2 min read Share:

Here, we look at some notable Diwali messages, selected by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Lego, ‘Diwali 2026’

Agency: Our Lego Agency (OLA)

Ask a kid what Diwali means and you’ll get answers no copywriter could script. Lego’s festival film doesn’t even try. Built entirely from candid conversations and spontaneous moments, with no scripted lines or rehearsals, it whittles nearly 9 hours of footage into a playful, heartfelt look at the Hindu festival of lights through children’s eyes. Brick by brick, it brightens the room. Read More

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Little Leaders School, ‘Ek Nanha sa Khayaal – Diwali 2026’

Agency: Brandsheep Collective

A heartwarming Diwali brand campaign focused on togetherness and small moments that make festivals special. Through an emotionally engaging narrative, the film aims to reinforce Little Leaders’ philosophy of nurturing young minds, building meaningful connections and celebrating shared values. Read More

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Cadbury, ‘Celebrations’

Agency: Ogilvy India

Fought with the neighbors over parking, a loud party or cricket in the common area? Cadbury provides a peace offering. Below, the confectionery giant shows how a box of chocolates can turn squabbles into “thoda sa pyaar”—a little bit of love. The brand is also launching Milky Mithai, mixing chocolate with traditional Indian flavors. Love thy neighbor, sweetly. Read More

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Milton, ‘Thoughtfully Yours’

Agency: In-House

The best gifts say “I know you,” not “I panicked at the mall.” That’s the thinking behind Milton’s lighthearted Diwali and Karwa Chauth tale about how noticing the small habits of a partner, parent, sibling or friend can inspire the perfect present. Naturally, the brand’s festive gift sets are ready to help. Read More

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Vivo India, ‘Joy Of Homecoming’

Agencies: Dentsu Creative x Webchutney

Some lamps are meant to be lit together. Here, Kabir, a young professional in Dubai, watches from afar as childhood friends throw his mom a surprise celebration back home. Then he spots the one diya still unlit, the one they always light together. Can you guess what happens next? Grab some tissues—and maybe a plane ticket. Read More