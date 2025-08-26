Tinder's 'Crush Feelings' Will Leave You Tongue Tied and (Possibly) Craving More! More! More!

After all, dating is an exciting, chaotic whirlwind

by Amy Corr August 26, 2025 11:00 am Share:

Tinder just debuted its “Crush Feelings” campaign, which celebrates all the feels that come with having a crush. You’ll drown in a puddle of emotions, get swept up in a whirlwind and get absolutely tongue tied. (We’ve certainly seen some tongue twists in ads this year.)

The campaign from Mischief @ No Fixed Address targets Gen Z with ads and an online hub where couples can share their real-life “Swipe Stories.”

First, two people are at a loss for words and their tongues curl into lover’s knots:

Next, a woman receives a text from her crush and becomes a puddle of feels:

In a pair of :15s, one woman’s mind is screaming and a couple in a restaurant are inside one whirlwind of a date:

“Gen Z is craving connection, but many haven’t yet felt the magic of a real crush,” says Stephanie Danzi, SVP of global marketing at Tinder. “For a lot of young daters, Tinder is the first place they’ll experience that rush—the thrill, the chaos, the possibility. With ‘Crush Feelings,’ we’re reminding them that those sparks aren’t just real—they’re what make dating fun in the first place.”