This Year's Australian Lamb Campaign Takes on the World Happiness Index

The nation slipped to 11th in last year's poll

Australian lamb has been known to bridge generation gaps. And this year’s video from Meat & Livestock Australia tackles happiness. In 2025, the land of Oz dropped out of the top 10 in the World Happiness Index, falling to No. 11.

MLA polled Australians and 75 percent responded that they are happy most days—or all the time. What’s more, half of Australians felt eating lamb should be a weekly ritual.

A 3-minute video from Droga5 Australia & NZ follows judges from the World Happiness Index on a tour of the Island nation. The judges visit pristine beaches, a zoo and backyard barbecues. They bump into a man who’s shopping in nothing but his Budgy Smugglers. Ultimately, it’s the free outdoor barbecues that seals it for the judges.

“The summer lamb campaign has become a tradition that Australians look forward to every year,” says Nathan Low, MLA’s general manager for marketing and insights. “It’s more than just an ad. It’s part of our cultural calendar, a moment that sparks conversation during summer.”

“By creating a cultural moment that celebrates lamb, we are reinforcing its place on Australian tables and supporting a healthy domestic market that underpins returns for our industry.”