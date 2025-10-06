This Musical Greenfield Natural Meat Co. Ad Was Shot in a Single Take

No shortcuts used here, or in making their products

Greenfield Natural Meat Co. does farming “The Hard Way,” with no shortcuts taken. Animals are raised without antibiotics or gestation crates.

Fresh work from No Fixed Address mirrors that commitment. It was done in one take, no AI required.

Thomas Soto of Les Enfants directed the :90 below. Filming required a custom camera rig and a soundtrack recorded live. Musicians prepped for a week beforehand—and 52 attempts were made over two days to capture the footage.

And it didn’t stop there. The brand’s also using single-take social vids and OOH murals painted by hand:

“At a time when AI is redefining what’s possible every day, it was inspiring to see what we could achieve through old-school craftsmanship,” says Stuart Macmillan, ECD at No Fixed Address. “No musicians were harmed in the making of this film.”

The campaign is running in the U.S. and Canada.

“Greenfield’s promise from the very beginning has been about making meat right and that means not taking shortcuts in anything we do. Including our advertising,” adds D’Arcy Finley, VP of brands at Maple Leaf Foods. “Shooting this campaign the hard way was the perfect way to express that core mission.”