There's AI (Alcohol Intake) Innovation Afoot at Aviation Gin

Ryan Reynolds meets a guy in a robot suit

by Amy Corr February 26, 2026 10:00 am

Aviation Gin just launched its first flavored gin—cranberry and blood orange—but not before trying its hand with a “robot” named AVO. In a spot from Maximum Effort, we watch some dude in a bot-suit powered by enhanced AI (alcohol intake) makes cocktails 24/7. It fails at this mission. Miserably. But there’s a Plan B: Flavored gin presented by Ryan Reynolds. Heck, Aviation practically makes cocktails on its own. (Well, some human effort is required.)

“Innovation is at the heart of what we do. That’s true despite the fact that until today we have not really changed our product at all,” says Reynolds. “I am so proud of our first actual innovation—the delicious Cranberry and Blood Orange.”

The brand created a trio of cocktail recipes—Bloody Good Mimosa, Blimey Fizz, and Crimson Cosmo—seen below:

Bloody Good Mimosa

1.5 oz Aviation Cranberry & Blood Orange Flavored Gin

1 oz orange juice

Chilled sparkling wine, to top

Add gin and orange juice to a champagne flute. Top with chilled sparkling wine. Garnish with an orange triangle and half strawberry.

Blimey Fizz

1.5 oz Aviation Cranberry & Blood Orange Flavored Gin

0.75 oz simple syrup

1 oz fresh lime juice

Chilled club soda, to top

Add gin, simple syrup, and lime juice to a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a highball or wine glass filled with ice. Top with club soda. Garnish with lime wheel.

Crimson Cosmo

1 oz Aviation Cranberry & Blood Orange Flavored Gin

0.25 oz triple sec

0.25 oz fresh lime juice

0.75 oz cranberry juice

Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with orange twist.