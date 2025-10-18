The Pillsbury Doughboy Shows Off His Home. It's Adorably Doughy

Baked to perfection via On Brand with Jimmy Fallon

by Christine Champagne October 18, 2025 6:00 am 3 min read Share:

There’s “Dough Place Like Home.” That’s the theme of a new campaign from Pillsbury that finds the brand’s legendary Doughboy welcoming us into his abode.

The Doughboy’s 2,358-square-foot Modern Doughhouse Revival—which is, of course, made of dough—was unveiled during last night’s episode of On Brand with Jimmy Fallon. The contestants on the NBC reality competition were asked to create an interactive activation for Pillsbury. Pyper Bleu wowed the brand with her vision of how to bring the DB’s home to life in celebration of his 60th birthday next month.

Here, Michelle Odland, vice president and business unit director at Pillsbury, discusses the campaign. It features an immersive AR experience, shoppable commerce and a Zillow house tour created by General Mills in partnership with Goodby Silverstein & Partners, Zillow and Current Studios.

MUSE: First, your thoughts on why the Pillsbury Doughboy is such an enduring icon?

Michelle Odland: Because so much thoughtfulness and creativity has gone into building his story. From his first commercial to the hundreds of ads since, we’ve kept him at the heart of Pillsbury. Now, we are adding a new element to his journey—one that allows fans a closer look into the Doughboy’s day-to-day life than ever before.

Why did you decide to get involved with On Brand with Jimmy Fallon. Can you describe the experience?

Partnering with On Brand gave us the chance to reimagine how fans connect with him, through a fresh, modern lens that still honors his iconic history. When Pyper Bleu shared her idea to bring the Doughboy’s home to life, it instantly clicked. It was a collaborative experience that matches the spirit and joy the Doughboy represents.

Tell me about the process of deciding what his home would look like. Where did you draw inspiration from?

We drew from his signature Pillsbury blue palette and soft, dough-like textures to make his space feel as inviting as he is. All the details—from his cozy kitchen and spacious backyard to selfie opportunities and hidden surprises like new recipes and historical facts—were crafted to capture the spirit of his iconic “Hoo Hoo!,” his love of baking and the joy he’s brought to our kitchens for decades.

Why create an immersive AR experience with merch?

By bringing the Doughboy’s world to life through augmented reality, we could open his doors to the masses and make the experience accessible to everyone, not just a limited number of fans. We wanted to give fans a chance to take a little piece of his home with them.

Fans can discover a curated mix of nostalgic and trendy collectibles, including a reimagined vintage Pillsbury Cookie Jar that became popular in 1988, plush a Holiday Pillsbury Shape Cookie Slippers and Holiday Pillsbury Shape Cookie Glass Set. They’re all available for purchase.

The Zillow house tour is such a fun touch.

For those curious fans like myself who love scrolling Zillow, giving the iconic mascot his own “new-to-market” listing for his home felt like a playful and authentic way to extend the experience beyond augmented reality. The Modern Doughhouse Revival gives visitors a closer look into the Doughboy’s home, including a photo tour of his bedroom, movie theater, kitchen, living room and more.

Throughout the listing, the mascot acts as a personal guide, highlighting standout features, the history behind the space and his design choices. He reveals his favorite details and beloved neighbors that make the home so special.