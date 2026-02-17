StreetEasy Says: 'Be a Forever New Yorker'

You'll get a great tan up on the roof

by David Gianatasio February 17, 2026 8:00 am 2 min read Share:

Would NYC make a great forever home? StreetEasy makes the case in a fresh spots dropping today from Mother N.Y.

To convince first-time buyers that New York is the place for them, ads focus on older denizens who delight in the city’s pleasures.

These range from rooftop sunbathing…

…and urban gardening:

…to nightlife for all ages:

“We wanted to communicate that buying in NYC doesn’t have to feel overwhelming,” StreetEasy director of integrated marketing Bridget Sullivan tells Muse.

The work targets current renters who might want to own a place in town.

“They’re savvy, experienced New Yorkers who are committed to NYC and pride themselves on knowing how the city works. Yet buying in this city feels like unfamiliar territory,” Sullivan says.

“What stands in their way are the unknowns of the process and the realities of navigating a highly competitive and costly market. But StreetEasy, as a brand built by and for New Yorkers, is here to demystify that.”

The brand cast real “Forever New Yorkers” for maximum authenticity.

“One of our actors, Phyllis, shared something that stayed with me: ‘The very special thing about this city is that anybody can be a New Yorker… you just have to get yourself here,'” Sullivan recalls.

“That spirit, that the city invites you in and rewards you for sticking it out, is what shaped the tone of our message. Once you get yourself here, you don’t need to leave for your next chapter.”

The team also experienced some very NYC production moments on location.

“Leading up to our ‘Girls Night’ scenario, we realized we didn’t have the perfect outfit, so we ran to a local thrift store, Trintage, across the street, and found the coat that made the scene,” Sullivan says.

“It felt like a small but meaningful way to intersect with neighborhood businesses and capture real city energy.”

The push rolls out across Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, Pinterest, TikTok, Spotify, CTV and in city subways. Hand-painted murals join the mix in March.