Snickers' AI Spoof Sure Satisfies as Week's Best Ad

Poshmark, Caesars Sportsbook, Coca-Cola and IKEA round out our Top 5

by David Gianatasio September 10, 2026 1:00 pm 2 min read Share:

The top work of the week, as ranked by the Clios’ staff…

BESTIE: Even AI Isn’t Itself When It’s Hungry, Snickers Says

When AI suggests you’d look great with a scorpion tattoo on your face, try feeding the algorithm a Snickers. If nothing else, it’s cheaper than calling the Geek Squad. A slick spin on the classic “You’re Not You When You’re Hungry” campaign from BBDO and director Pete Marquis. Read More

2. Poshmark Says ‘Try Yourself On’ for N.Y. Fashion Week

The fashion marketplace and nice&frank channel Narnia vibes, with wardrobes far and wide serving as enchanted portals to fun and adventure. Director Léa Esmaili doubles down on surreal whimsy, employing a fast-paced style that bends time, space and perspective, tossing in anime for good measure. Read More

3. TIE – Clay Matthews Gets Preposterously Pumped Up for Caesars Sportsbook

The former NFL linebacker and newly minted Netflix analyst rocks prosthetics that make his chin go on forever. And those calves could break rocks all day long in the blazing sun. Great practical F/X and smart humor from agency Fellow Kids and director Dave Laden. Read More

3. TIE – Hey, Dentists and Cable Guys, Don’t Work So Hard. Take It From Coke: ‘The World Will Wait’

Performing oral surgery on the kitchen table? Hey, Mr. Dentist, don’t take your work home with you like that. Ogilvy in Thailand and Singapore drill deep for oddball humor in this Lynchian attack on workaholism. Read More

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5. To Tout Its Buyback Service in Saudi Arabia, IKEA Gets Everything Backwards

The furniture chain leans hard into the reversal concept to illustrate its buyback service in Saudi Arabia. Copy lines, images, prices, logos and even music run backwards. All in all, it’s a very forward-thinking approach from Droga5 London. (Heh.) Read More