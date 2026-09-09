Clay Matthews Gets Preposterously Pumped Up for Caesars Sportsbook

No one was betting on this transformation

by David Gianatasio September 9, 2026 11:30 am 2 min read Share:

Hey, former NFL linebacker and newly-minted Netflix analyst Clay Matthew, you’ve changed. For the weirder.

Below, dude dons thick facial prosthetics and bulging faux biceps courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook, agency Fellow Kids and director Dave Laden.

“I know what you’re thinking: ‘Someone’s had some work done,'” Clay begins. He goes on the hype Caesars enhanced features like upgraded app design, new ways to bet and more rewards, concluding: “It’s barely recognizable.”

“Caesars Sportsbook has spent the last five years improving its app,” Fellow Kids co-founder and ECD Neal Desai tells Muse. “For us, the most interesting way to tell that story was to frame the transformation and turn it up to 11 by leveraging the looksmaxxing trend to a ridiculous degree.”

As for the casting choice, “Clay is the perfect blend of football legacy, recognizability and comedic talent. He just got it–and was game to push the craziness of the look. Plus, he’s having a moment as the new NFL studio analyst for Netflix.”

OTT make-up can obscure a performance and mask an ad’s message. Here, however, Clay’s personality shines through, and he delivers the brand proposition with hella charm despite the Frankensteinian aesthetics.

That look, by the way, was achieved through practical means via Legacy Effects.

“Clay was in the chair for a couple hours getting his new face, body and—our favorite part—calves,” Desai recalls.

Let’s check those meaty gams one more time…

Like prehistoric drumsticks. Awesome!

“Once we had looksmaxxed Clay, the spot basically shot itself,” Desai says. “The ridiculous prosthetics turned a straight spokesman read into something that made us laugh take after take after take.”

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