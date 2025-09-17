Smucker's and Jif Flip the Script—and Some Sandwiches—to Intro J&PB

It's, like, a totally different thing?

by David Gianatasio September 17, 2025

What if someone took a PB&J sandwich, with the peanut butter on top, and flipped it 180-degrees, creating a J&PB—with the jam now in a dominant position?

Admit it: the ramifications have been keeping you awake at night.

Well, Smucker’s, Jif and Leo Toronto served up such topsy-turvy Franken-sandwiches in a real taste test to see if average folks could detect any difference.

Yes, marketing pros got paid for doing this. It fueled an entire campaign And the results might surprise you…

…then again, there’s really no surprise at all.

The best bit is that foodie egghead opining, “When you change the order of ingredients, you also change the sensory sequence, which frankly impacts how the brain interprets food.”

Such a sweet gig she has.

Kidding aside, the push represents something of a novel approach for this hyper-saturated and well-trod category. Plus, there’s self-aware product-sampling satire afoot, and that’s always snackable.

Bottom line: Everything’s better with jam on top. All right-thinking people know it. Pass the milk!