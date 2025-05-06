With Lil Jon x Twista, It's 'Peanut Butter Jelly Time!' All Over Again

Earworm returns with a vengeance for Lunchables

by David Gianatasio May 6, 2025 7:45 am 1 min read Share:

After 23 years, we’d finally scrubbed the bass-busting beat of Buckwheat Boyz’s “Peanut Butter & Jelly” from our brains. And now, Lunchables serves a second helping!

This time around, Lil Jon and Twista do the honors, reviving the thumping track in all its snacktastic glory, with a clip that spoofs the original video:

“Peanut Butter Jelly Time! Peanut Butter Jelly Time!” Ah well, another two decades with that bouncing around our heads.

“We’re remixing a classic, delivering on parents’ desire for convenience and kids’ love of dipping and customizing,” says Danni Levin, Lunchables associate director of innovation.

Agency The Kitchen developed the campaign, which stokes nostalgia to tout a dippable, crustless, no-thaw PB&J.

The work drops on Instagram, TikTok, Spotify and elsewhere.

BTW, Lil Jon will receive a 2025 Honorary Clio Health Award for his creativity and philanthropy.

But right now, it’s “Peanut Butter Jelly Time!” *sighs*