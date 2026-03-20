Ruffles Doesn't Need AI to Turn Chips Into Pepper Seeds

Bringing the old-school heat in Brazil

by Amy Corr March 20, 2026 12:30 pm Share:

Have you ever thought that Ruffles potato chips resembled pepper seeds? Influencer Larissa Gloor pointed this out to the brand and a subsequent OOH and print campaign emerged when a new Mexican Pepper flavor made its debut.

Created by Ampfy, the campaign, part of Ruffles’ “Random Thoughts” platform, is running in the São Paulo and Rio markets.

“For us, this is a natural evolution of the campaign, which was born from listening to and connecting with our audience from the very beginning,” says Bruno Macário, marketing director of PepsiCo Brazil. “The ‘Random Thoughts’ campaign thrives on spontaneity and digital culture, and by exploring Larissa Gloor’s comment about the Mexican Pepper flavor, we demonstrate how actively we are monitoring the engagement of our consumers and brand fans.”

A behind-the-scenes video shows viewers how a giant pepper was made with clay and chips were 3D printed then meticulously merged with the pepper:

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