Robert Irwin Stars With Crocodiles and Snakes for Aussie Underwear Brand

Bonds heeds the call of the wild

by David Gianatasio April 3, 2025 10:15 am 1 min read Share:

Aussie celebs Robert Irwin and Tkay Maidza appear with some very wild friends to introduce Bonds underwear in the U.S.

We’re talking about snakes, spiders, lizards and crocodiles, appearing in a pair of spots that might make your skin crawl.

First, naturalist and TV host Irwin—Steve’s son, looking hella buff—makes no sudden movements:

Just your typical day in suburban Sydney with nothing out of the ordinary happening at all.

Now, he’s an animal expert, who’s handled critters all his life. So presumably crocs don’t phase Robert.

TKay’s a singer, but she doesn’t miss a beat with the slithering serpents:

Yep, time to buy new undies. Because such experiences will make you soil the tighty whities you’re got on.

Exit’s Stefan Hunt directed, with Special Australia providing creative development. And the work boasts all practical effects, we’re told.

Tagged “Made for Down Under”—heh—ads roll out today across OOH, digital, social, SiriusXM podcast network, connected TV and Amazon.