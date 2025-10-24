Remembering Piyush Pandey, Legendary Indian Ad Man

Pandey passed away on Friday at 70

by Amy Corr October 24, 2025 3:01 pm

Piyush Pandey, often referred to as “The Godfather of Indian Advertising,” died on Friday at age 70. Pandey spent more than four decades at Ogilvy, rising to the position of global CCO and executive chairman for India.

The Economic Times named Pandey the most influential man in Indian advertising for eight straight years.

“In 2012, the Clios had the privilege of honoring Piyush Pandey with a Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Nicole Purcell, CEO of the Clio Awards, in a LinkedIn post. “That same year, he also served as a judge. In our discussions, Piyush had a way of reminding everyone on the jury why we fell in love with this industry in the first place: the power of ideas, the beauty of simplicity, the joy of connecting with people.”

“What stood out most was his warmth and humility. He believed deeply in creativity that speaks from the heart, and he inspired everyone around him to do the same. His influence will live on in the generations of creatives he inspired to tell stories rooted in their own culture and truth. There’s a reason they called him ‘The Godfather of Indian Advertising.'”