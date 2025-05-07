Clio Sports State of Play 2025
Advertising

Promised Land Dairy Gets Fancy, But Not

This visual sleight of hand goes down smooth

by David Gianatasio
May 7, 2025
8:00 am
1 min read
Share:
Linkedin Facebook

Milk: It’s like creamy champagne for the masses.

Which brings us to Promised Land Dairy, which shot its latest commercials in posh places like a spa, country club and 5-star resort.

Or did they?

At first, everything seems glam and glitzy. But then the camera pulls back to reveal what’s really going on.

“Every spot was filmed in a single, unbroken take—which always sounds easier than it is,” says Rodrigo Rothschild, creative director and VP at Bakery, which developed the campaign. “Try syncing a slow zoom, an eyebrow raise and a milk sip for three hours straight.”

“The unsung hero on set? Our actor in the ‘5-Star Resort’ spot, who had to ease into a kiddie pool on a freezing winter day, channeling sun-soaked bliss while visibly shivering between takes.”

That’s showbiz. A glass of warm milk should fix her right up.

“The big surprise victory was the pinky-up moment at the end of every spot,” Rothschild says. “It wasn’t scripted. It just happened.”

“Our directors (the duo Plastico + Michu) tried it on set and it felt right, later becoming the cheeky signature of the whole brand in the edit.”

Tags
Bakery
Author Photo
David Gianatasio

David Gianatasio is managing editor at Clio Awards.

Read more...
CS25 Entries Open