Promised Land Dairy Gets Fancy, But Not

This visual sleight of hand goes down smooth

by David Gianatasio May 7, 2025 8:00 am

Milk: It’s like creamy champagne for the masses.

Which brings us to Promised Land Dairy, which shot its latest commercials in posh places like a spa, country club and 5-star resort.

Or did they?

At first, everything seems glam and glitzy. But then the camera pulls back to reveal what’s really going on.

“Every spot was filmed in a single, unbroken take—which always sounds easier than it is,” says Rodrigo Rothschild, creative director and VP at Bakery, which developed the campaign. “Try syncing a slow zoom, an eyebrow raise and a milk sip for three hours straight.”

“The unsung hero on set? Our actor in the ‘5-Star Resort’ spot, who had to ease into a kiddie pool on a freezing winter day, channeling sun-soaked bliss while visibly shivering between takes.”

That’s showbiz. A glass of warm milk should fix her right up.

“The big surprise victory was the pinky-up moment at the end of every spot,” Rothschild says. “It wasn’t scripted. It just happened.”

“Our directors (the duo Plastico + Michu) tried it on set and it felt right, later becoming the cheeky signature of the whole brand in the edit.”