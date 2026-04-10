Amstel Campaign, Shot Without Permission, Proves Real Friendship Can't Be Faked

Those smiles are as real as it gets

by Amy Corr April 10, 2026 10:00 am Share:

There are no forced smiles or AI in this OOH campaign for Amstel. The joy, smiles and laughter caught on camera are real, because they were “Shot Without Permission.”

Once footage was obtained, those photographed were approached for their consent.

Here’s a video explaining everything:

Play

From INGO (part of the Ogilvy Group network) and photographer Javier Tles, the friends enjoying the brand’s lager is authentic, like the two friends who founded Amstel more than 150 years ago.

“We treated this as documentary photography, not advertising,” says Tles. “Nothing was directed or staged. By stepping back and letting moments unfold, we were able to capture something far more honest—interactions and feelings as they exist in real life, not as they are usually presented.”

As an extension of the campaign, those who recognize themselves in campaign placements in the wild are encouraged to come forward and claim a year’s supply of Amstel.

“To portray genuine friendship, we had to momentarily break every rule in marketing. No casting. No script. No consent. We decided to shoot first and ask for permission later. The results speak for themselves,” says Daniel Fisher, global CCO at INGO.

