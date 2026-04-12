Ahmed Diabate of Duetti on Putting Capital in Artists' Hands

He helped create the first 3D immersive website in hip-hop

by Shahnaz Mahmud April 12, 2026 7:00 am Share:

Ahmed Diabate | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Ahmed, aka AD, serves as a senior A&R, artist engagement exec at Duetti, empowering creators through deals for music rights, catalog management and strategic marketing. To date, he has distributed over $20 million to support artists such as Mario, UnoTheActivist and IDK.

AD is also a partner at Integral Studio, a culturally-driven digital marketing agency contributing to projects involving SZA’s multi-platinum album Ctrl, Travis Scott, Future and Metro Boomin. Previously, he was director of innovation and GM at Era of an Engineer, an initiative founded by Young Guru aimed at increasing access to music, technology and engineering education for people of color.

We spent two minutes with AD to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

AD, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I am a proud first-generation American with both of my parents hailing from Côte d’Ivoire. For the most part I grew up in Central Massachusetts, a small town outside of Worcester called Holden. The other part of my life involved spending many summers from grades 3 to 12 in Atlanta with my cousins. The stark differences of living in a predominantly white neighborhood and then spending formative summers in Atlanta’s wealth of diversity has shaped me into the person I am today.

Your earliest musical memory.

When I was about 4 years old, I loved Bob Marley because of my dad. He would break down the lyrics and tell me why Marley’s message was so important. What stuck out the most was that he chose to learn English over other languages because he wanted to understand what Marley was saying. That powerful effect of music is likely what drove me to my career path.

Your favorite bands/musicians today.

Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Lauryn Hill, Milky Chance, Frank Ocean, Tame Impala

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

Here are two. Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight by Travis Scott. My team was responsible for building out the site to complement the album. It was the first 3D immersive website in hip-hop. It served as Travis’ first merch store, which ultimately became the home to his brand Cactus Jack. We bundled the merch with the album, which reached No.1 on Billboard. We were the first people in hip-hop to use pixels to amplify the targeting on ads to go No.1.

Look At Me by XXXTentacion. I was the music video producer for one of X’s biggest songs. The crazy thing is, it was my first time working behind a camera and the record was already mega-huge. We tackled some sensitive topics which are still relevant surrounding police brutality and the stark differences in the white and Black experiences in America. This project gave me the cinema bug and has continued to inspire me to do things outside of my comfort zone.

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A recent project you’re proud of.

My favorite part of what I do is putting cash into the hands of independent artists. Last year alone, I directly put over $11 million into the pockets of indie artists through Duetti. No one artist I worked with felt more important than the other because that capital helped them get out of homelessness, invest in real estate, buy themselves out of bad deals and even pay medical bills. That is super rewarding to me.

One thing about how the music world is evolving that you’re excited about.

I love this trend towards independence. I don’t think all artists need to be, or even should be, independent. But there is more of a narrative around artists having a say in their careers—which is dope to me. There was a time where artists couldn’t pick their own singles, record the songs they wanted to, or know where their money was going and why. I love that artists have a better understanding of their contracts, know what they need from a partner and can access resources to learn whatever they choose.

Someone else’s work, in music or beyond, that you admired lately.

Pharrell has been super inspiring. I’ve always been fascinated by polymaths—especially when their talents are on full display. From what he’s doing at Louis Vuitton to EP-ing Clipse’s album, and his charity work, it’s inspiring to see people uninhibited by societal labels dance through life.

A book, movie, TV show or podcast you recently found inspiring.

I recently read Black Capitalists: A Blueprint for What Is Possible by Rachel Laryea, and it was phenomenal. She breaks down her definition of a Black capitalist, which is someone who leverages the tools of capitalism to enrich the lives of other Black and Brown people. This has long been a life goal of mine. The way Rachel wrote the book was so eloquent.

An artist you admire outside the world of music.

Tremaine Emory, founder of Denim Tears. The best art makes you feel something. His art makes me feel even more proud to be a member of the African Diaspora. His clothing is a statement and a celebration at the same time.

Your favorite fictional character.

Don Draper in Mad Men—perfectly flawed.

Someone worth following on social media.

@shoppeblack

Your main strength as a marketer/creative.

My ability to connect with people where they are at.

Your biggest weakness.

When I’m into something I tend to go into a deep rabbit hole.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in the music business.

Helping people, potentially through investing. So many people feel hopeless because of a lack of access to capital and resources. I’d love to change that.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.