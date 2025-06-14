Pepsi Spoofs 'Share a Coke' Bottles That Display People's Names

Here, the focus is on food

by David Gianatasio June 14, 2025 8:00 am 1 min read Share:

No names, please.

Pepsi lampoons Coca-Cola’s famous, recently revived “Share a Coke” campaign that slaps customer monikers of all sorts on bottles and cans.

Launched this week, “Share a Pepsi” features labels with shout outs to hot dogs, burgers, pizza, tacos and wings.

We like this approach because it goofs on Coke’s happy-happy name game while plugging into that campaign’s energy to generate buzz of its own.

PepsiCo is a huge player, of course. But here, it’s able to channel some challenger vibes with punchy PR pronouncements about how “Pepsi knows that the best way to share a cola is with a taco, not a Tom, and with a pizza, not a Paige.”

Gustavo Reyna, VP of marketing, takes a gentle jab at the competition by proclaiming, “Real flavor magic happens when Pepsi meets great food.”

The work includes OOH and radio in select markets like NYC, L.A., Houston and Dallas.