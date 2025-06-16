Nostalgia Makes the Cut for Squarespace Down Under

Let's all sing along: 'Click! Click! Click!'

by David Gianatasio June 16, 2025

Watch the :35 below, and you can say you’ve seen a commercial inspired by an Australian folk song. Thanks, Squarespace!

For a big push Down Under, the website maker adapted “Click Go the Shears”—about sheep shearing, of all things—for a throwback spot produced in-house with Blinkink director Zach Tavel.

Here, it’s all about trade pros like carpenters, gardeners and landscapers using the service to build a strong online presence and grow their businesses.

Thankfully, no one got clipped making that spot. We think.

“Tradies are the backbone of Australia’s economy,” says Alex Neilson, the brand’s senior marketing manager. “But learning a trade is very different from learning to run a business. Typically, training focusses on the practical side of the job, with less emphasis on areas such as building a website and marketing. Squarespace aims to make that side of the business as simple as possible.”

Stylistically, the old-timey feel echoes jingle-driven Aussie commercial of yore. The initiative also resembles recent McDonald’s campaigns in the market that similarly tweak retro themes.

The work broke today across VOD, OOH and social platforms.