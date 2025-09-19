Need Food Delivered Fast? Enter Favor, H-E-B and a Sappy Hit by 3 Doors Down

Tacos made from slices of bologna—inconceivable!

by Amy Corr September 19, 2025 11:15 am Share:

Favor Delivery teamed up with grocery store chain H-E-B in Texas to deliver missing items in a jiffy. And what better way to convey that sad, lonely feeling of lacking the main taco ingredient than spinning a song by 3 Doors Down?

A pair of ads from Preacher and directed by Ryan Ebner of ArtClass use the band’s “Here Without You” as a family tries to prep the dish without tortillas. A bread taco and a bologna taco just don’t cut it.

Chips and salsa without the salsa? Don’t even think about using ketchup or a squeezed tomato as a substitute. Problem solved in as little as 45 minutes.

“In Texas, there are certain household staples and beloved dishes that you simply don’t mess with,” says Mills Adams, ACD at Preacher. “We decided that breaking those rules was the perfect way to highlight the humor and heartbreak of improvising in the kitchen with less-than-ideal ingredients. What we discovered is that there’s something surprisingly entertaining about showcasing food choices that feel so wrong. Thankfully, with Favor and H-E-B Now, those desperate moments no longer have to lead to desperate food swaps.”

The ads will run on broadcast, CTV and digital throughout the football and holiday seasons in Austin, Houston, Corpus Christi, San Antonio and the Rio Grande Valley.