McDonald's 'Secret Menu' Revealed for 1st Time

And you thought it was just an urban legend

by David Gianatasio January 5, 2026 8:00 am 1 min read Share:

For years, I’ve been telling anyone who’d listen that McDonald’s secretly serves surf ‘n’ turf, chicken cheeseburgers and espresso milkshakes. They called me cray. Cray-cray, even. Well, who’s cray now?!

Today, the fast-feeder reveals items on its “Secret Menu” across the U.K., confirming a long-standing urban legend about special items available for those in the know (apparently).

“The ‘Secret Menu’ has been part of McDonald’s fandom for decades. Whispered about, speculated on, stitched on TikTok, but never officially confirmed… until now,” says Andrew Long, ECD at Leo U.K., which fashioned a wide-ranging campaign. “For the first time ever we’re transforming this niche cultural conversation into a full-scale food event.”

“By tapping into a discussion that’s been brewing for years, we’ve got social media buzzing with campaign elements that have been shrouded in secrecy, officially bringing The Secret Menu to life, with weirdly good products built by the fans for the fans,” says Ben Fox, SVP and CMO for McD in the U.K. and Ireland.

The initiative—cheekily focused on the “hush-hush” nature of the menu—runs through Feb. 2. Elements include videos, billboards and a SnapChat DM takeover (with messages launched directly into users’ feeds).