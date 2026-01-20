McDonald's Is in a Pickle—and Lovin' It

With this digital activation, you can take that crunchy green stuff to the bank

by David Gianatasio January 20, 2026 12:45 pm 1 min read Share:

We live in a wondrous world where pickles—those briny media darlings—are bankable currency, thanks to a digital push in the Nordics from McDonald’s.

Now, when customers delete pickles from their app or kiosk orders, they’re placed in a digital “bank.”

Up to four of the sour, salty slices can then be “withdrawn” for free and added to meals by some other diner.

“This idea is built on the simple truth that no topping sparks more emotion than a pickle,” says Tim Fremmich, creative director at Nord Copenhagen. “By tapping into the pickle debate that lit up social, and the playful rivalry between pickle lovers and haters, we turned a preference into a shared experience.”

The work breaks this week across social media.