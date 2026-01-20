Matty Matheson Collabs With KFC on Menu Items, Packaging and More

Here for the poutine

by Amy Corr January 20, 2026 11:45 am Share:

KFC Canada launched a collab with Matty Matheson that’s “f***in good,” per the Colonel himself.

In a :60 from Courage, we watch Matheson and Sanders play a high stakes game of poker. The Colonel adds a KFC store to the pot and Matty goes all in and wins! He gets right to work at the store, making changes to the menu and buckets. When the Colonel comes to visit, he’s impressed, calling the menu “f***in good.”

Menu items like the Matty Melt Slider, Matty Melt Sandwich, Matty Mega Melt Poutine and the Matty Mega Feast launched Jan. 19. Weekly secret menu items will launch in the KFC app. Yes, Chef!

“We didn’t want to make ads about Matty—we wanted to make KFC feel like Matty,” said Joel Holtby, founder and co-CCO of Courage. “Matty represents a kind of loud, generous, unapologetic Canadian food culture that KFC has always been part of. This was about finding that shared DNA and turning it into something people could taste, not just watch.”

Later in the month, a Toronto KFC will become Matty’s KFC.