Malort Liqueur Wants Your Honest Takes on Its Foul Taste

Even if that's 'Donkey Dick Dipped in Gasoline'

by Amy Corr July 30, 2025 2:00 pm

Quality Meats just launched an OOH and social campaign for Malort, a bitter wormwood-based liqueur that’s bottled in Chicago. And these ads don’t hold back. They lean into the drink’s polarizing taste by asking folks for their descriptions of the spirit. And the results are not pretty.

Resulting lines used in ads range from “Fermented Back Sweat,” “A Nail Polish Enema” and “Back-Alley Surgery and Pesticides.” There’s also: “Chewed-Up Aspirin From an Unwashed Butt” and “Ashtray Raw Dogging a Rotted Pine Tree.”

Dubbed “Malort Tastes Like,” the push seeks to grow the brand into new markets, increase recognition and strengthen its lore. It’s definitely piqued our interest.

The brand will choose 15 descriptions for fans to vote on, and rebrand its bottles with the top three.

“People always try to describe the foul taste of it,” says Gordy Sang, CCO and co-founder of Quality Meats. “There’s a lot of Twitter chatter and Reddit threads trying to enlighten people who haven’t tried it. Or just for shits and giggles. So tapping into the truth of how bad it tastes, and almost daring people to take a shot.”

The wackiest entry is “‘Crusty Residue Scraped Off Satan’s Taint,'” adds Sang.

But his favorite is:

Someone said malort tastes like driving through Gary Indiana with your mouth open lmao — megan (@bbymeggy) March 9, 2019