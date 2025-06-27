Make the Logo Deader: Hinge Keeps Killing Its Mascot

This dating app campaign has 9 lives

by David Gianatasio June 27, 2025

How do I kill thee, Hinge mascot? Let me count the ways.

A swordfish skewer works real good. So does a beach-umbrella impaling. Ditto a bonk from a big-ass ring-the-bell carnival hammer.

Which is to say that the dating app’s famously murderous campaign lives again, with fresh spots splashing logo blood (and it’s purple!) across digital screens since the week began.

Hinge has long billed itself as “designed to be deleted.” These spot are duly tagged “Where Hinge Ends, We Begin.”

This flight from NYC creative collective Birthday feels more grounded and relatable than last year’s adventures with the furry googly-eyed icon arriving in the great beyond. Here, we get sweet slices of summer romance, spiced with campy gore.

Love hurts, after all. Sometimes it hurts sooo bad.

Marie Schuller directed through Pine.