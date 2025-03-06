Magic Johnson, Shohei Ohtani Say, 'We Love L.A.'

Tourism push spotlights the resilience of Angelenos

by David Gianatasio March 6, 2025 7:00 am 2 min read

As Los Angeles recovers from devastating wildfires, the L.A. Tourism & Convention Board brings the Magic, and more, in an unfailingly upbeat campaign.

Magic Johnson, an animated version of Shohei Ohtani, dancer Lil Buck and other Angelenos of note star in quick cuts that build in anthemic style as hope shines like healing rays from the SoCal sun.

It’s a vibe and call to arms, punctuated by the Lakers No. 32 grinning ear to ear.

And if you’re guessing that a certain jaunty tune by Randy Newman provides the soundtrack … Well, d’uh. Dude was born in the City of Angels, after all.

Here, “I Love L.A.” gets a soulful 2025 update, fusing fresh grooves with timeless style:

“The best way that individuals can help our community recover, keep businesses open and sustain our community in this time of need is by booking a trip to our city for leisure, business, meetings and events,” says LAT CEO Adam Burke. “As one of the primary gateways to the United States, our city is ready to roll out the red carpet for visitors from around the globe.”

Also appearing:

Mister Cartoon and his artist son, Lefte

Tonantzin Carmelo, Tongvan actress

Javier Cabral, food journalist and editor of L.A. Taco

Robert Vargas, muralist

Raul Ortega, owner of food truck Mariscos Jalisco

The organization’s creative director Shelley Leopold developed the spot with Partizan director Matt Baron.

Iterations break this week select U.S. markets such NYC, Boston, Chicago, D.C., and Dallas, as well as across the U.K., Australia, Japan and other territories overseas.