Liquid Death Supplies Vampires With Blood-Free Energy

So they can bite more necks later on

by David Gianatasio September 30, 2026 10:00 am 1 min read Share:

“Sure, nothing beats the treat of chugging eight pints of sugary, cholesterol-laden Midwestern dad blood. But when I can’t have blood, Liquid Death’s new Blood Zero Sparkling Energy is just the guilt free boost I. Need.”

Thanks for the 411, self-consciously clichéd sexy vampire! You really seem to be enjoying the stuff and rocking a great hair day in this icky-silly spot from the Halloween hooligans at Liquid Death:

Brand VP of creative Andy Pearson directed the :40, developed with Liquid Death’s in-house team. The work backs LD’s first limited-edition energy drink.

Last month, the brand introduced a peanut butter cup-flavored soda under MrBeast’s Feastables banner. Blood Zero represents another push in the same vein (heh). LD seeks to leverage culture and insinuate itself into the mainstream while maintaining its rebel image. Does it succeed with this campy vamping? Too bloody right!

Related: Liquid Death and Garage Beer Made a Musical About Pee. So, You’re in for a Treat?