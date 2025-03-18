Liquid Death, Kylie Kelce Birth 'Kegs for Pregs'

It's exactly what it sounds like. But with mountain water, not beer

by David Gianatasio March 18, 2025 12:00 pm 1 min read Share:

A few weeks back, Liquid Death VP of creative Andy Pearson asked himself, “What’s the quickest way to prove that Liquid Death is premium canned water and not alcohol?”

His answer: “Get a woman who is 8-months pregnant to endorse it and chug it on camera with a bunch of other pregnant women.”

Kylie Kelce is that woman. She stars in the :60 below, which serves as a sequel to LD’s Super Bowl foray. In that one, pilots, surgeons and other professionals couldn’t stop drinking on the job. But never fear, it’s just LD mountain water.

The new spot takes place in a bar, a favorite of women with high expectations. The bouncer checks sonograms before letting patrons in—great detail!

You can buy one of the 5-liter kegs on display for $20. They make great baby shower gifts. Each one’s filled with water, after all.

LD’s driving deeper into football territory these days. The brand’s sponsoring a month of Kelce’s new podcast and the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles just tapped Liquid Death for a multi-year promo deal.