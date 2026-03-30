Let's Take a Shortcut to McDonald's in the Netherlands

Waiting's for suckers

by David Gianatasio March 30, 2026 8:00 am 1 min read Share:

If you can’t wait an extra 1.7 second for your McFlurry and fries, McDonald’s in the Netherlands has you covered.

TBWA\Neboko and OMD tapped into the culture by mapping actual shortcuts—footpaths and such—to McD’s in various cities.

Portrayed in print and OOH, some of these routes won’t save you that much time. But those gripped by cravings will surely appreciate the thought.

“From a creative perspective, this is almost the opposite of what we usually do,” says agency ECD Erik Falke. “The strength of this campaign lies in the fact that we didn’t invent anything. These shortcuts already exist across the country; we simply found them and made them visible.”

McD’s reminds drivers to obey the rules of the road. They don’t serve quarter pounders in the local jail, after all. (Though this is Holland, so you never know.)