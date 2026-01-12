Lego Brings Students Together to Craft Policies on AI

The kids are alright

Lego Education launched “We Trust in Kids,” a 4-minute video that asks students about their views on AI and challenges them to create a policy for schools. And the kids are alright! They know AI will be a huge part of their lives. They see red flags when people want to befriend a bot. And realize that not everyone has access to cutting-edge tech.

Created by Edelman and directed by Lauren Greenfield, the final result includes nine rules and guidelines. They stress that AI should be used as a tool, not a replacement for friends; recommend that everyone learn the ins and outs of how such systems work; and insist that we double-check responses and use our brains first.

This launch is supported by a global study from Lego and Edelman DXI called “Building the Future: A Global Report on Computer Science & AI Education.” A survey of 1,800 teachers and administrators across the U.S., Germany, South Korea, and Australia found that 40 percent of folks surveyed believe their schools aren’t prepared to teach AI responsibly and 69 percent of teachers say AI literacy is critical for students’ futures.

“Lego wanted a creative campaign to bring its new product to market (Lego Education Computer Science & AI), generating awareness, excitement, and demand while helping to establish Lego Education as credible playing in CS and AI while ensuring AI literacy is a priority in K-8 classrooms,” a brand spokesperson tells Muse.