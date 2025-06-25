Kemps Dairy Put So Many Cows on the Road

Here they come, from the farm to your front door

As June began, we saw thousands of hospital beds hogging the highway for Providence Saint John’s Health Center.

Now, closing out the month, cows hit the road en masse to hype Kemps and Dairy Farmers of America. (Please, no jokes about mooo-ving violations, pun-loving people.)

“We favored real cows in situations where we were up close and were able to control the locations,” Nicole Meyer, GCD at creative agency Betty, tells Muse. “In scenes where we sadly couldn’t get an entire herd, we leaned on CGI to create the numbers.”

This marks Betty’s first work for the client. It also represents a reboot of Kemps’ “It’s the Cows” commercials which have run on and off for decades across the Midwest. So for some viewers, this flight will pack potent nostalgia.

The new work’s cute with memorable imagery from director Michael Killen of Animal Studio (so on the big bovine nose).