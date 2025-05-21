It Takes 3 Obsessive Brothers to Make Jolly Hog Sausages
We always suspected as much
Here’s a campaign for those who do want to know how the sausage gets made.
We meet the three actual brothers—Olly, Josh and Max Kohn—behind U.K. brand Jolly Hog.
These hams are a tad obsessed with their work, as we learn in the quickie bank robbery, operating room and funeral scenarios offered below for your amusement:
Cute. Though not so jolly for the hog, surely.
David Dearlove directed via Arts & Sciences. Joyful & Triumphant—which OWNS food marketing after this crumpet crime spoof—led creative development.