Crime Spoof Suits Warburtons Crumpets to a T

Oscar winner Olivia Colman lays down the law

by David Gianatasio May 2, 2025 11:45 am 1 min read Share:

“Drop that crumpet!”

Academy Award winner Olivia Colman delivers that most British command in a terrific 2-minute crime drama spoof for Warburtons.

She plays a cop. Or does she? Cheeky twists and turns all lead to one place: a buttery, cheesy repast with branded bakery goods as the main course.

Mustard on crumpets? Only for us ugly Americans.

Colman delivers in scene after scene, with faux hardboiled line deliveries that ricochet like hot lead from a funny gun or some such silly wordplay.

Director Declan Lowney—a BAFTA and Emmy winner in his own right—maintains a brisk pace with deft visual jokes and ample room for Colman to strut her thespian stuff.

Agency Joyful & Triumphant helped develop the concept, with Merman handling production.

