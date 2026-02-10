iPhone Says Everyone Can Fit in a Group Selfie
'Smart Group Selfies' are here
Here’s a game-changer for people with short arms, like me, who are awful at taking group selfies without cutting people out.
Apple’s latest iPhone 17 Pro campaign brings together various groups—and they all fit beautifully in each shot, thanks to the brand’s Center Stage front camera.
In “Smart Group Selfies,” look for the Compton Cowboys, the staff at Katz’s Delicatessen, Jeju Island’s Haenyeo, cosplayers and rockabillies in Japan, Brooklyn nonnas and more.
Capturing time spent with friends and communities is precious and the Center Stage front camera has a square sensor that adjusts to fit everyone in the shot with higher resolution.
