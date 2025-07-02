Insurer Unleashes a Giant, Destructive Stress Ball in the Workplace

Please, no jokes about the brand getting more bounce

ACTOR: So, what’s my next gig?

AGENT: You’ll be playing a big yellow stress ball, bouncing down corridors and smashing everything in sight.

ACTOR: (puts head in hands)

AGENT: Tom Cruise started this way, trust me!

Max the Stressed Ball—indeed, a costumed performer—goes on a rampage in BBH Singapore’s latest super silly (but memorable!) spot for Income Insurance.

The work portrays Income’s Gro Cash products as relieving anxiety. So no one need Max anymore.

He’s not taking it well…

I’d think folks would be more anxious with all that destruction going on, but whatevs.

The work packs the same manic energy as Linz, Austria’s recent tourism promo. We applaud this approach. When you go stupid, go big. Take some chances. Don’t stress about the details.

Max’s story is told almost entirely via faux news broadcasts and grainy security-cam footage, enhancing the vibe and lending a sheen of credibility to the otherwise OTT visuals.

This sequel to a popular 2023 campaign just broke in-market across StarHub TV+, cinemas and OOH, with fresh content hitting digital and social media soon.