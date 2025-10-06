Indeed Has Fun With Its AI Search Agent

Let's dress like giant resumes!

The sight of job applicants garbed as resumes is worth the price of admission as Indeed introduces its AI search agent known as Career Scout.

Jammed with practical effects and a breezy attitude, the work from 72andSunny also boasts impressive miniatures, oversized suits and an especially cute cow. Plus, a hiring manager who literally throws curveballs at people’s heads.

“Each day of this shoot was a bit of a fever dream,” agency GCD Maddie McDowell tells Muse. The resume outfits were made mostly from foam, “but could still get heavy for our talent to wear for 10 hours straight,” she recalls. “In between takes, they would bend their knees to set the costumes on the ground and pull in their arms for a break, almost like turtles going into their shells. I could not stop giggling at the visual.”

As for the cow, “No green screen here. She was much larger than any of us were expecting. It got a bit sweaty in there, shooting in such close proximity to such a gorgeous beast. I give all the credit to our talent for pulling off a performance that feels so at-ease.”

The workplace humor—de rigueur in adland since The Office’s heyday—feels surprisingly fresh, addressing job-search pain points with sharp visuals from Iconoclast director Scottie Cameron (who’s all about wacky humor).

And let’s give this dude a contact, either in accounting or centerfield:

Props for the props: