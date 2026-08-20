Laugh Your Ads Off Workshops Entertain and Educate in the Name of Good Humor

LYAO rolls into Austin on Sept. 17

by Christine Champagne August 20, 2026 7:00 am 7 min read Share:

Photo Credit: Mitchell Wojcik

What do you get when you combine professional stand-up comedians and ad pros?

Uh… I’d love to hit you with a brilliant punchline here, but I don’t have one. Maybe I would have a good zinger, though, if I had attended a Laugh Your Ads Off workshop.

Launched in Los Angeles in 2024, LYAO events feature stand-up comedians and ad pros with serious comedy chops to—as the pitch goes on the org’s website—“figure out how humor actually works and how to use it to make funnier, better, less soul-sucking work.” LYAO has presented nine events so far in cities including New York, Boston, Atlanta and Seattle, partnering with local agencies in each city like Mother L.A. and Arnold Worldwide.

The next workshop will be held at Preacher in Austin on Sept. 17. Comedian/artist Ramin Nazer, the author of several books and the host of the Rainbow Brainskull art podcast, is the featured speaker. Brian Simpson, a stand-up who regularly gigs at the Comedy Store in L.A. and Austin’s Comedy Mothership, is the headliner. Tickets are on sale now.

Four advertising creatives are behind LYAO: Yuriy Mikhalevskiy, CD at Crunchyroll; David Roth, CD at Argonaut; Josh D. Weiss, ACD at Walmart; and Stephen Reidmiller, a freelance CD. Here, the foursome share their theories on why consumers respond to humorous ads and reveal their favorite funny spots of all-time:

MUSE: How has the advertising community responded to LYAO?

Stephen Reidmiller: I’m constantly blown away not just by who shows up, but the dozens of industry leaders who have agreed to do keynotes and be part of our panels. To have industry icons like Gerry Graf and Greg Hahn willing to take part feels like we are getting away with something.

David Roth: We’ve sold out shows in New York, L.A., Atlanta, Boston and Seattle. We love the community building aspect of LYAO, and it’s been great to meet so many talented creatives and comedians across the country. We’ve gotten a lot of feedback from people saying they laughed and they learned something, which is the entirety of our ambition.

What’s a typical LYAO event like?

Yuriy Mikhalevskiy: It’s really three parts. Entertainment—usually stand-up. Education—a keynote speaker. And discussion—a panel of successful advertisers and clients. Stand-up instantly sets the mood and breaks the frigid ice of most professional events. When you’re laughing at dick jokes with your boss, it sets a different tone.

What can attendees of the September 17 show in Austin expect?

Stephen Reidmiller: Besides a fun time? We won’t spoil the lineup yet, partially cause we’re still filling it. But for me, it’s a bit of a homecoming. Both David and I started our advertising careers at Texas Creative. Regardless of the final headliners and guest speakers, it’s an opportunity to meet the actual people who make this industry special. For me, that’s as important as the names on the stage. I always come away from these nights more energized about our industry.

Why do consumers respond to humorous advertising?

David Roth: When you see a brand out in the world, it’s hard not to be a little skeptical or cynical about what they tell you and sell you. Often, a comedic approach revealing a shared sensibility is the fastest and most effective way to build a rapport with your audience.

Yuriy Mikhalevskiy: Because we know you’re just trying to sell me your product or service. Stop trying to inspire me when I know you exist to make money. But if you make me laugh, at least I know you care about making me happy.

What’s the funniest commercial you’ve seen recently?

Josh D. Weiss: More campaigns than individual spots, but I love the work for ZocDoc and Dr. Rick from Progressive. Shout out to Arnold, our Boston host.

Stephen Reidmiller: “Ride the ‘Dente’ ” lives rent-free in my mind. And whatever Andy Pearson and the Liquid Death crew are cooking up.

What’s the funniest commercial of all time in your opinion?

Josh D. Weiss: Aaron Burr from Goodby Silverstein & Partners. It was the first commercial I actually remember while growing up. It still holds up today. It also inadvertently started my admiration for Chuck McBride whose reel is a highlight reel of my favorite ads.

David Roth: Wendy’s “Soviet Fashion Show” from 1985. Completely insane and hilarious, and a somewhat painful reminder how funny advertising can be. Very little of today’s work comes close.

Yuriy Mikhalevskiy: The “Aaron Burr” Got Milk? ad was when I fell in love with both advertising and American culture. I didn’t see things like that growing up in the Soviet Union.

Stephen Reidmiller: I just shipped my pants, and it’s very convenient.

What kind of humor best works in a :30 ad?

Josh D. Weiss: I think there’s something valuable in visually-driven comedy because it can work across any market, and it really forces the creatives to think about universal human truths as opposed to something that may be language specific. But maybe I’m just saying that because I’m an art director.

Stephen Reidmiller: The trap of the :30 is spending too much time building to your first funny beat. People have dooms to scroll. They aren’t waiting around. The best comedy feels like a 10 out of 10 right out the gate, yet somehow escalates all the way to the end. I’d rather repeat the gag three times than wait for one.

What brands are doing humor the best on social these days?

Yuriy Mikhalevskiy: Liquid Death is the most basic answer, and it is also the right answer. Did we mention Andy [Pearson, Liquid Death VP of creative] is our favorite keynote speaker?

Josh D. Weiss: Seconding Yuriy, it’s hard to go viral, but Liquid Death is able to do it repeatedly. So, it seems like they are doing something right. And Andy is just a genuinely funny person himself. So, it’s not surprising that him and his team are killing it.

Photo Credit: Eduardo Figueroa

What have you learned about humor in advertising from putting together the LYAO events?

David Roth: Many people can make funny work, but selling it often involves a very trusting relationship between a client and the creatives. Andy Pearson also has an insightful perspective about treating a brand as a character. That can make it a lot easier to write to, and it also can make the work more layered.

Stephen Reidmiller: Smart sells stupid. From Mischief to Party Land, the funniest people in our industry are constantly crediting their strategy and development teams for setting them up for the alley-oop.

How can agencies create an environment that fosters the creation of humorous work?

Yuriy Mikhalevskiy: Simplify the approval process as much as possible. The more tests a joke has to pass, the more chances it has to die. Also, educate everyone on basic joke structure so they stop repeating things like “more clever than slapstick.”

Stephen Reidmiller: Don’t be afraid to think small. Comedy doesn’t need a multi-million dollar budget or The Rock to deliver laughs. Like a good stand-up routine, not every joke is going to land. Less money means more chances, and if you’re lucky, less shareholders. Comedy dies with compromise.