HR Platform Justworks Touts People Power

Places of business are ever so much fun these days

by David Gianatasio August 13, 2025 8:30 am 1 min read Share:

“I’m a freak in the sheets.”

That’s the best line in Preacher’s latest work for HR and payroll platform Justworks.

Despite the racy wording, it’s appropriately SFW, spotlighting the roll Justworks can play helping owners, managers and employees.

In a second spot, the tidbit “I just really believe in the vision—and the dental” puts the daily grind in perspective.

“As users of the platform ourselves, we jumped at the chance to help Justworks show up as proudly people-first,” says agency creative director Tyler Booker. “Justworks is committed to maintaining the humanity at the core of all things HR. And that’s some good news worth sharing.” Tyler Booker, creative director at Preacher.

Some wags might say human resources and humanity are a contradiction in terms. Fodder for their next performance review!

Matt Devine directs in a breezy, deadpan style, striking just the right tone—funny, but not frivolous or too far out. The work, including OOH, drops this week.