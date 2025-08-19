How Far Will Frost Bankers Go to Help Their Customers?

Diving into the sewer is all in a day's work, apparently

by David Gianatasio August 19, 2025 8:00 am 1 min read Share:

Who wants to see a banker dive into a storm drain to retrieve a customer’s check?

Frost Bank obliges in the first spot below, one of three “Unexpectedly True Stories” rolling out this week across Texas from McGarrah Jessee and director Nalle Sjöblad.

Be careful, Moneyman, you might soil your suit. And watch out for rats!

This fraud-buster take rocks a cop-show vibe:

Finally, Frost will kindly raise your debit card limit so you can buy a car:

Of course, all banks tout customer service. But Frost’s commercials stand out. Its bright, breezy narratives connect without over-promising.

At their core, these tales feel real. And the V.O. studio cut-backs add an extra layer, giving the campaign an instantly recognizable signature.

Director Sjöblad is becoming a master of sardonic style, scoring in recent months with Sanpellegrino’s Sopranos reunion and New American Funding’s “Hell Yeah!” hijinks.