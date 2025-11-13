Here's a Bloody Awful Christmas From PETA

Dinner with the loved ones doesn't go exactly as planned

by David Gianatasio November 13, 2025

Who wants seconds? What, nobody?

In the PSA below, PETA, Grey London and O Positive director David Shane serve an upsetting holiday dinner, though it starts out pretty tame.

In silly festive garb, folks around the table carve their meat and make with the gossipy banter about friends, family and home-improvement projects.

At first, the gathering seems harmless, banal. But you’ll soon see red—oh, so much red—as the scenario, which some might find triggering, plays out. Pass the napkins!

“It’s such a strong and simple idea. We’re all complicit, right?” Shane says. “Most of us kind of turn a willful blind eye to how the food we eat at the holidays arrives on our plate.”

“But even though we’re trying to say something fairly serious, it was a ludicrously hilarious shoot.,” he recalls. “And the hardest job fell to our lovely cast who had to try not to laugh when getting sprayed with streams of fake blood.”

The film begins breaking this week across U.K. cinemas and digital platforms worldwide, supported by not-so-appetizing OOH in some markets: