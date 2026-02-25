Ghosts, Buffaloes and Warrior Kitties Crave Domino's Chick 'N' Dip

It's as silly as it sounds. Maybe more so

by David Gianatasio February 25, 2026 8:00 am 1 min read Share:

Who invited the Samurai tabby and a hangry buffalo over for dinner? That would be Domino’s.

The beasts demand katsu curry and buffalo hot dips with their chicken tenders. Better give kitty what he wants, or else.

Next, we get pro wrestlers and ghosts. Because of course.

Nothing like broad humor to whet the appetite, right?

“Launching Chick ‘N’ Dip with its own distinct identity increases visibility and relevance for Domino’s in one of the fastest-growing food categories,” says Harry Dromey, marketing director at Domino’s U.K. & Ireland.

“No longer will families be torn apart or marriages end by arguments over whether to order chicken or pizza. You can have both, delivered in 25 minutes.”

Phew, glad to hear it. VCCP content studio Girl&Bear and ProdCo helped craft the campaign, which Thomas Ormonde directed.

The spots break this week on TV, radio and OOH.