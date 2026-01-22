'Get a Mac' Revival Leads Our 5 Ads of the Week

Ozempic, Dos Equis, Panda Express, LPL Financial and Brookvale Union

by David Gianatasio January 22, 2026 8:15 am 2 min read Share:

The Best: Justin Long and John Hodgman Reprise ‘Get a Mac’

From 2006-09, one portrayed a Mac, the other a PC. Now, they’re dueling GLP-1s. Talk about a sign of the changing times! Justin personifies Ozempic—but can he prevail as he did in Apple’s ads of yore? Yes, it’s wacky. From agency Rogue Producer.

And in no particular order…

Dos Equis Brings Back the World’s Most Interesting Man

Another classic returns, as Jonathan Goldsmith revives his super-suave character. At 87, dude’s still pouring on the smooth, golden charm. Though now he digs beige, too. From Le Pub N.Y.

Panda Express’ Lunar New Year Is Uplifting in More Ways Than One

We know this tale will end well. So it’s more about the journey, via magic flying lantern, than the destination. Engaging, hand-drawn 2D animation from Opinionated and director Slimane Aniss.

Splashy: Anna Kendrick’s Coffee Cup Overflows for LPL Financial

Zambezi doesn’t try too hard for laughs—and that’s why this ad works so well. Java spills, then spills again, and just keeps splashing. Whipped cream piles up, too. It’s a money metaphor. Pass the napkins.

Unlike LPL, Aussie cocktail brand Brookvale Union does try too hard for laughs—and that’s why this ad works so well. The ridiculous gameplay! That bulging speedo! From the Hello agency.

Play