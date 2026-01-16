Dos Equis Brings Back the World's Most Interesting Man

Jonathan Goldsmith returns, rebooting one of adland's most iconic campaigns

by Amy Corr January 16, 2026 9:45 am

After a 10-year hiatus, Dos Equis has revived its “Most Interesting Man in the World” character. What a joy to see Jonathan Goldsmith back in the role. A series of “Least Most Interesting Man” teasers from LePub N.Y. launched last week. Putting an ironic (and purposely dull) spin on the MIM concept, this guy digs beige, build ships in bottles and knows how to keep orchids alive:

In the big reveal that launched today, we find that MIM suffered from amnesia for the last decade, with a lone bottle of Dos Equis in the back of his garage fridge that jogs his memory. A helicopter hoists him from his boring life and he’s back to his previous life, sipping Dos Equis.



“We wanted to bring back the character everyone knows and loves, but in a way that no one expected,” says Jim Curtis, CCO of LePub. “So we asked: what if the Most Interesting Man flipped to the mundane side? When we first wrote down ‘stay yogurty,’ our wheels started turning. Could we create a storyline that not only explained his ten year absence, but used the iconic assets of the Most Interesting Man?”

Viewers will see more of MIM during the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 25. Future commercials will show him chasing tornadoes, stumping magicians, scaling mountains and more.

“The original campaign was TV-focused. Now we’re social-first—building the story in real-time across platforms without even mentioning the brand in teasers,” Curtis tells Muse. “This is demand-driven, not nostalgia-driven but the current warmth towards nostalgia is a bonus. 83 percent of consumers want him back, 82 percent say nothing comparable exists in beer today. That’s not nostalgia—that’s a character who never left culture. Filming scenes was as much fun as watching them. Seeing the Most Interesting Man painting on a mountain top, blindfolded, no green screen, was a real highlight.”

