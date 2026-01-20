Hands-Free Tennis Racquets Debut Down Under

Global goodness repping Australia, Mongolia and Brazil

by Ads of the World January 20, 2026

Here are some notable campaigns that broke far and wide in recent weeks, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Brookvale Union, ‘Keep the Nonsense Flowing’

Agency: Hello

Timed to the Australian Open, Hello has launched an integrated campaign for Brookvale Union, fronted by a hero film starring Tommy Armour and Lachy McIntyre. The work celebrates absurd Australian summer moments while spotlighting key products and introducing the world’s first hands-free tennis racquet. It reinforces Brookvale’s irreverent tone, ensuring fans can keep a Brookie in hand while enjoying sport.

United Nations, ‘Inheriting a Green Planet’

Agency: Viral Agency

In Mongolia, the social campaign “Inheriting a Green Planet” spotlights young herders combating desertification by blending traditional knowledge with innovative land restoration techniques. The film reframes a familiar issue beyond statistics, highlighting nature as shared heritage and showing that protecting the land is a collective responsibility. The goal: engage both urban and rural audiences.

Seara, ‘Mind Player: a Snack-Time Experiment’

Agency: Druid

Inspired by Stranger Things, Seara’s “Mind Player” lets users control on-screen characters using their minds, keeping their hands free to enjoy snacks. Part of the brand’s Netflix partnership, the experience was showcased by top Brazilian gamers and expanded into a large-scale live event installation, recreating the eerie Hawkins National Laboratory for thousands of fans.

