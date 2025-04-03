Gallo, Maximum Effort and 'Dogpool' Intro Ugly Estates Wine

It's what's on the inside that counts

by Amy Corr April 3, 2025 11:00 am 1 min Read

Gallo has teamed up with Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort to launch Ugly Estates wine.

Now available in Texas, the Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon come in portable and recyclable packages, not bottles. No corkscrew’s necessary to enjoy this vino!

The brand’s first campaign stars Peggy the Hairless Pug—or “Dogpool” to Deadpool lovers. She’s a good doggo who’s full-bodied with a strong nose, just like Ugly Estates!

In the :60 below, Ugly eschews fancy packaging and pitchmen (sorry, Ryan!). What’s left is “33 percent more wine and 100 percent less snob.” And lots of Peggy. As the logo suggests, Ugly is looking to turn people’s perception of boxed wine upside down.