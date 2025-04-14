Ford Won't Stop Interrupting Tom Hollander

The point: 'Doing Beats Talking'

by David Gianatasio April 14, 2025 6:30 am 1 min read

It’s getting so a guy can’t finish his voiceover these days.

British actor Tom Hollander suffers such a fate in “Doing Beats Talking,” a spot touting Ford’s professional vehicles division.

This well-done sendup of car-ad tropes finds Tom launching into his hyperbolic spiel—only to find himself repeatedly interrupted by various folks actually using Fords to go about their strenuous, complex and LOUD! business.

We see underwater welders, first responders and more.

By the time Tom snarks, “It’s a montage … brilliant,” an explosive ending is nigh.

Fredrik Bond’s slick direction helps Ford make its blue-point with ample humor and style.

“We wanted to make a straight-talking statement that our audience could get behind,” says W+K creative director David Colman.

“The ad lets the doers’ actions drown out the narrator’s waffle, landing the line ‘Doing Beats Talking’ in the simplest way possible.”