Exploring the How and Why With Amazon Web Services

The Rolling Stones just rock, as usual

by David Gianatasio July 3, 2025

Amazon Web Services—it’s a gas, gas, gas?

Classic rock never lies, I guess, and the Stones’ “Jumping’ Jack Flash”—the 1968 original, not some brand-boosting remake—adds a jaunty vibe to the :30 below.

It’s a visually appealing piece of work from London-based Hijinks and Rogue Films director Sam Brown, with a bustling AWS-powered apartment building as its main attraction:

“We built a creative platform to show the endless ways AWS is taking businesses to the next level,” agency co-founder and CCO Tamryn Kerr tells Muse.

To highlight folks on different floors interacting with BMW’s autonomous parking, F1 data and Epic Games, the team “created a street of sets with a track running down the middle carrying a motion control camera,” Kerr says.

Said camera moved along that street, its moves “timed to the millisecond, making the finished product completely modular,” the rep says.

As for the song selection, “‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’ is a high-energy track that mirrors the upward momentum of the camera movement. As we move through the building, we meet a range of AWS customers growing, problem-solving and innovating. The song amplifies that sense of moving to the next level, reinforcing the core message of the campaign ‘AWS Is How.'”