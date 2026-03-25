Experian's 12-Foot BFF Does a Demolition Derby

Such a backseat driver

by David Gianatasio March 25, 2026 1:00 pm 1 min read Share:

More leg room. That’s what Experian’s 12-foot-tall “Big Financial Friend” (played by Sam Richardson) could dearly use as he returns in an RV for a demolition derby. Dude’s mission: Portray the brand as a calming force and trusted helper when money matters roar into metal-mangling mayhem.

“People see themselves in these moments” of high stress and drama, says VP, marketing Steve Hartmann. “The BFF shows that even when life feels overwhelming, Experian is right there with you—supportive, dependable, and always available to help.”

BFF really should buckle his seatbelt, though…

People: Do NOT attempt these stunts unless you’re a broad metaphor.

The :30 will run during March Madness and NBA games, as well as F1 coverage. Tarsem directed through RadicalMedia, with creative development handled by Experian’s in-house agency The Cooler.